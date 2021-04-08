Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.41. 44,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.