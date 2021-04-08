Persistence (XPRT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00006754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $36.09 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00055876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.41 or 0.00629935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00083171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 100,257,155 coins and its circulating supply is 9,287,107 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

