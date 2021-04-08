Pensionfund Sabic Sells 600 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW stock opened at $398.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

