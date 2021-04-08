Pensionfund Sabic Has $512,000 Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 370,806 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $516.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

