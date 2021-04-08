Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $63,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,461,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,128,000 after buying an additional 232,834 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $6,882,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,472,000 after buying an additional 233,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,251,000 after buying an additional 480,918 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

CUBE stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. CubeSmart has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $39.66.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

