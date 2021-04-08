Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 51,000 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Pensionfund Sabic owned about 0.05% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

IRT stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

