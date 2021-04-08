Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 10,639 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 252,720 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNR opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

