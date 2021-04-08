Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,221,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

