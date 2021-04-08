Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.73 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Cerner were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders have bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

