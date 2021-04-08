Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Hershey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,200. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

