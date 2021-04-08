PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.38.

PFSI opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 253,929 shares worth $15,883,193. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

