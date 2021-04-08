PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 201,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 237,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFSI opened at $60.04 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 253,929 shares valued at $15,883,193. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

