PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,069. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.