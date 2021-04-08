PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.90. The company had a trading volume of 260,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,450. The stock has a market cap of $305.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.75 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

