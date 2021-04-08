Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $191.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,874,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,208,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,728,000 after buying an additional 52,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average is $189.37. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $84.48 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.43, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.