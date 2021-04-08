Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Up 2.8%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 119,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 218,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Patriot One Technologies from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Patriot One Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.