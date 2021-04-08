Particl Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $24,883.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 509.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,789,984 coins and its circulating supply is 9,751,804 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

