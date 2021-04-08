Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. Park National has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park National will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Park National by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

