Park National Corp OH Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.67 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

