Park National Corp OH Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,191,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,562,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $179.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

