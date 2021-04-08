Park National Corp OH Boosts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $46.73 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

