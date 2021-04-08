Park National Corp OH Acquires New Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 42,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.