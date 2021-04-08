Park National Corp OH Acquires 98 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

NYSE LOW opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $194.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

