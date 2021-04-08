PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE PAR opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.