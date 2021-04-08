Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

ORC opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

