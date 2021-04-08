Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $69,000 in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNK stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

