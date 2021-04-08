Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,961 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $358.66 million, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.