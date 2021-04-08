Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 19,607 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

VZ traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.66. 285,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,359,465. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $238.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

