Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 122,874 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,874 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Chindata Group worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,309,000 after buying an additional 225,319 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after buying an additional 1,020,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CD. DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

