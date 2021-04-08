Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,584 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 117,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 71,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $9,160,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

