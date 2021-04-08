Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after acquiring an additional 287,649 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Overstock.com by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Overstock.com by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

In other news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,413 shares of company stock worth $8,156,970. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

