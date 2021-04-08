Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman Sells 2,592 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.
