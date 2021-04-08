Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 57,500 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OM stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

