Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Oshkosh worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $54,680,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.22.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OSK opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $123.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.