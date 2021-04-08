OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Tops $261.91 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $261.91 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.80 or 0.00631366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,890,793 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

