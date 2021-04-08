Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $6.79

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 6.793 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.