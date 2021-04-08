OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.13.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.88. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

