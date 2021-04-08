Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,191,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Orchid Island Capital worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORC opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $566.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

