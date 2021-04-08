Orbs Reaches Market Capitalization of $408.62 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $408.62 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00084067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00635247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

