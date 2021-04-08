OracleChain (OCT) Trading 8% Higher This Week

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. OracleChain has a total market cap of $388,974.74 and approximately $65,393.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

