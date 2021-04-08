OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

OPGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.68 on Thursday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that OpGen will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

