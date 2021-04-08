OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $5,026,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $10,140,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OSW opened at $11.19 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

