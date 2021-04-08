Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455,314 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $94,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

OMC opened at $77.64 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

