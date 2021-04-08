Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $77.32. 13,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $77.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

