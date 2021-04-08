Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $236.30 and last traded at $235.22. 9,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,657,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -123.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $806,326.44. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

