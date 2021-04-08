Offshift Hits Market Cap of $10.78 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Offshift has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $144,980.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00006294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,819.75 or 0.99924431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00035102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00100997 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001195 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005348 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

