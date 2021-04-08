Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 101,700 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

