Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

OII stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

