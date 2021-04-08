Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 3,500,000 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OXY stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 491,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.