Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.81

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $744.55 million, a P/E ratio of 314.47 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.